Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15

Rashtrapati Nilayam, the official retreat of the President of India during the first citizen’s annual southern sojourn, is now open to the public, although with restrictions. After two years, visitors are now allowed into the 97-acre sprawling campus in Hyderabad, Telangana, and have a look at the iconic heritage bungalow. Starting Tuesday, people are allowed to visit the campus between 10 am and 5 pm till January 15. Entry is free of cost.

Located in Bolarum, the bungalow originally built in the 1850s by Mir Farqunda Ali Khan Nazir-ud-Daulah, the fourth Nizam of Hyderabad, served as the country house of the British Residents before Indian independence. “Before it became the second lodge of British Officer, it was the residence of the Chief Military Officer of the Bolarum cantonment set up during the third Nizam Sikandar Jah’s time. When the British later got into an agreement with the Nizam and their military establishment came up around Secunderabad, this property became the second residence of the British Resident in addition to the Koti Residency,” says Professor Salma Ahmed Farooqui of H K Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies at Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

Sharing another interesting aspect about the Rashtrapati Nilayam in the country’s history, Prof Farooqui adds that KM Munshi, who was the Government of India’s agent-general in Hyderabad in 1948, had briefly stayed at the building. “Just before 1948, telegrams were exchanged between Lord Mountbatten (the last Viceroy and the first Governor-General of India) and the seventh Nizam (Mir Osman Ali Khan) where the former wanted KM Munshi to occupy the Bolarum Residency. Munshi’s role was to assess the ground situation in Hyderabad and share inputs with the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. After Hyderabad was merged with the Indian union, the Secunderabad cantonment was handed over to the Indian Army,” she notes.

The single-storeyed structure has 16 rooms, including a darbar hall, a dining hall, a cinema hall, a morning room etc, according to the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) website. Apart from the three wings, including the President’s wing, an interesting feature of the building is a 50-metre-long underground tunnel connecting the kitchen and the dining hall, which visitors are allowed to access unlike the interiors of the main building.

It has been a tradition for the Presidents of India to spend a week or two at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in December every year. For over a decade now, the campus is being thrown open to the public soon after the President’s departure to Delhi. In the last few years, authorities have developed several gardens, including landscapes with medicinal and aromatic plants, flower gardens, and orchards of mango, pomegranate, amla, sapota, guava etc. As part of her southern sojourn, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on December 26 and returned on December 30.

During her stay, President Murmu visited the temple at Srisailam and Bhadrachalam regarding temple development projects under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive’ (PRASAD) scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism. She also visited Ramappa temple, which was last year inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and laid the foundation stones for the development of tourism infrastructure at Ramappa Temple and the restoration of Kameshwaralaya Temple.

Besides addressing the officer trainees of the 74th batch of IPS at SVP National Police Academy, the President also visited and addressed the students of Keshav Memorial Educational Society, and inaugurated the Wide Plate Mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) in Hyderabad. She also took part in the Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad–Telangana. Among several other official programmes, the President hosted ‘veer naris’ (widows of Army men) and other dignitaries over lunch at Rashtrapati Nilayam, before returning to Delhi.