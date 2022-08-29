scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

K Chandrashekar Rao to leave for Bihar on Aug 31, to extend financial aid to Galwan martyrs; national politics on agenda

K Chandrashekar Rao will hand over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of martyred soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to each family of deceased migrant worker.

K Chandrashekar Rao, Punjab farmers, Telangana CM, Punjab government, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsTelangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will distribute the cheques along with Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, according to the release. (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Bihar on August 31 to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who martyred in Galwan valley, an official release said on Monday.

KCR’s proposed visit will have political significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed his ties with the NDA and formed the government with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the ‘Mahagathbandhan.’ Earlier this year, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met Rao here. Yadav was the opposition leader then.

“Both the Chief Ministers will discuss the national politics on this occasion,” the release said.

Rao’s Bihar tour announcement came hours after he addressed a public meeting at Peddapalli in Telangana where he asked people to take pledge to make “BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024” even as he said a government of farmers will be coming in future.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

Rao will also provide financial assistance to the families of the 12 Bihar workers who died in the recent fire accident here, it further said.

He will distribute the cheques along with Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, according to the release.

Rao will hand over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of martyred soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to each family of deceased migrant worker.

Advertisement

Rao and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in March handed over cheques for Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of two jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.

Rao had announced to extend support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

More from Hyderabad

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to Telangana, who was martyred in the clashes.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 09:11:33 pm
Next Story

Cong holds pressers in 22 cities, slams Centre over rising prices

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, detained
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, detained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Be black and be proud … Don’t let world decide beauty: Serena Williams

Be black and be proud … Don’t let world decide beauty: Serena Williams

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Opposition leaders slam Jay Shah over 'tricolour video'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement