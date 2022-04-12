‘Ram temple’ springs up inside University of Hyderabad, student unions protest efforts to ‘saffronise’ campus

A stone structure inside the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus was found to be converted into a “Ram temple” on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami and student unions alleged that it was an attempt to “saffronise” the campus by right-wing groups.

The Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) blamed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for allegedly trying to “provoke” non-Hindu students. The ABVP, meanwhile, officially distanced itself from the controversial structure and called it the religious freedom of students even as it conducted the usual Ram Navami celebrations on the campus.

On Sunday, a formation of rocks near the men’s hostel-F and the chief warden’s office were found to be painted in saffron colour. A couple of photographs of Lord Ram were found inside a rock structure under a tree along with saffron flags. The rocks also sported ‘Om’ and Swastika symbols.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The UoH students’ union appealed to the university administration to issue a notification or circular against the establishment of any such permanent religious structure. When contacted, the university’s official spokesperson, Prof Kanchan Mallik, said that the administration asked for the removal of the structure when the issue was brought to its notice.

Abhishek Nandan, president of the UoH students’ union, said: “We have shared our grievances and appealed to the vice-chancellor to whitewash the structure and remove the photos. Even after two days, no action has been initiated by the administration yet.”

Stating that the ABVP had shared its views with the University administration, Shravan B Raj, a PhD scholar at the university and ABVP’s national co-convenor (central universities), blamed the Left student bodies and Ambedkarites for creating an unnecessary controversy.

“The ABVP and the Srirama Navami Utsav Committee organised Ram Navami celebrations at Gurbaksh Singh Maidan after taking proper permissions. The ABVP has no links to the mandir because that has already been in existence. Other festivals like Bonalu are observed at the temple by non-teaching staff and others for many years. Some students have cleaned the place and performed a puja over there… If a student wants to follow his faith or belief, he has the freedom to do so,” Raj said.

Gopi Swami, convenor of the ASA and general secretary of the UoH students’ union, wondered about the need for erecting a permanent religious structure on campus. “We have no issues with students holding religious festivals. It is a right given in the constitution. Students from different faiths and beliefs live on campus and what is the need for having a temple? Such religious structures will lead to unnecessary problems,” Swami said.

Calling it a provocation against other faiths and an attempt to saffronise the campus, Swami said students from all backgrounds should be made to feel safe on campus. “The ABVP, with outside support from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has become aggressive since the return of students to campus after the pandemic break,” alleged Nandan.

The ABVP has been holding an RSS shakha on campus and writings on walls calling for ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and ‘Jai Sriram’ are becoming frequent, he alleged. “Since they cannot criticise the Union government and raise issues concerning students, they are attempting to create a ruckus on campus in the backdrop of religious celebrations like what is happening in other parts of the country,” Nandan said.

On the other hand, Raj said that an RSS shakha is held at the Vivekananda Amenities Centre on campus and wondered what is wrong with it. “What is the problem if students gather for an hour every day and have a prayer, discuss issues about the nation, sing nationalistic songs, and play a few games?” he asked.

Meanwhile, On Monday, the UoH students’ union staged a protest condemning the violence that erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food at a hostel mess on Ram Navami. The ABVP also held another protest at the same time, only a few meters away from the students’ union’s protest.