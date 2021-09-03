Rakul Preet Singh appears before ED in 2017 drug case

Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrived at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Hyderabad office on Friday in connection with a 2017 drug case.

The ED has summoned around 10 Tollywood celebrities in connection with the drug case, which was busted by the Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department, for supplying high-end narcotics such as LSD and MDMA.

Telugu director Puri Jagannadh and actor Charmee Kaur had also appeared before the ED in the same case.

The drug racket, busted in July 2017, led to the arrest of more than 20 people including a US citizen, who was a former aerospace engineer and had worked for NASA; a Dutch national and a South African national. The names of many Tollywood film personalities had come up during the interrogation of the people arrested in the case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department, as part of its investigation, had also probed the alleged drug links with Tollywood and had questioned actors and directors connected to the Telugu film industry.