Hyderabad airport: E-boarding now available for select international flights of IndiGo, Air India

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad began e-boarding services for international passengers Tuesday and the service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines and Air India. Hyderabad is presently the only airport in the country to enable e-boarding for international flights.

Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon, it said.

The airport also claims to offer end-to-end paperless e-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights, according to a statement from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) Tuesday.

“Leveraging tech-enabled solutions to continuously elevate passenger experience is our key focus area,” said Pradeep Panicker, the CEO of GHIAL, adding: “We are delighted to announce that after about five years of successfully operating e-boarding for domestic flights, we have launched the E-boarding solution for international operations as well – another first for any Indian airport.”

According to him, in the present scenario of the pandemic, automating the passenger journey provides more pleasant airport experience. “After the successful pilot of the project and all regulatory approvals, we have used our internal capabilities to take up e-boarding solutions for international operations.”

The passengers would be free to choose between using conventional paper boarding passes or electronic boarding passes on their mobile phones to use the system. After doing a web check-in, a passenger will have to display the digital or printed boarding card at the e-boarding scanner. The CISF personnel on duty will validate the documents and allow him/her entry. At the check-in counter, the executive behind the counter will scan the boarding cards and the passenger can drop his/her luggage here. After completing passport verification by the officials of the Bureau of Immigration, the passenger can move for a security check. Security personnel will scan the boarding cards on an e-boarding scanner. At the boarding gate too, the boarding card will be scanned on an e-boarding scanner.

This system, according to GHIAL, will provide ease to the passenger as it would reduce the waiting time on queues and remove hassles at checkpoints. It also helps the airlines to optimise their processes and improve resource utilisation, and the airport to enhance its operational efficiency as well as overall safety and security, the statement said.

