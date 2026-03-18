Rajamouli’s father and BJP MP Vijayendra Prasad draws ire over comments on Ambedkar

Screenwriter and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayendra Prasad is in the eye of a political storm over some recent remarks on B R Ambedkar.
Prasad, who is also the father of filmmaker S S Rajamouli, had, in a recent speech, “apologised” for the wrongs committed by dominant caste people, including his forefathers, against Dalits. The speech, however, drew strong criticism from Dalit-Bahujan intellectuals in Hyderabad, who said that Prasad had concocted anecdotes about Ambedkar, claiming that “it was part of his research” for an upcoming film on the father of the Constitution.
Dalit organisations, under different banners, have now approached Hyderabad police demanding that Prasad be booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. According to the police complaint lodged by Telangana’s Mala (Scheduled Caste) Welfare Association president B Ram Prasad, Vijayendra Prasad came up with “a fictitious” narration. “The scandalous narration is fictitious and there is no evidence to it. Neither Dr Ambedkar wrote about this incident nor any noted historian had reported this.
Therefore, it is clear and evident that Mr Vijayendra Prasad has conspired to create this story around Dr B R Ambedkar,” the complaint by Ram Prasad read.
The story attempts to distort history and “trivialise and malign historic human rights movements led by Dr Ambedkar”, the complaint claims.
The Mala Welfare Association also alleged that Vijayendra Prasad is “trying to make a film with such derogatory depictions” centred around concocted anecdotes about B R Ambedkar.
“The scandalous remarks are punishable under the SC/ST (POA) Act and other appropriate penal provisions,” the complaint read.
Saifabad police, where the complaint has been lodged, have not registered an FIR against Prasad. The police station has been served two legal notices asking it to take action and register an FIR. The legal notice posted by advocate Srikanth Chintala read: “My client had brought to the notice of the police authorities that Mr V Vijayendra Prasad had publicly narrated a fictitious and scandalous story related to Dr B R Ambedkar in a widely circulated video, thereby insulting and humiliating a revered leader of the Scheduled Caste community”.
“The story was part of a project I am working on. It is part of the film grammar. Those who had the complaint have understood this now. They came and met me and realised that I have immense respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Vijayendra Prasad told The Indian Express.
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Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, Srikanth Chintala said, “There is no historic reference to the scandalous story narrated by Vijayendra Prasad. There is no reference whatsoever to this story in any of the texts associated with Ambedkar. If his ‘research’ is throwing up such fictitious details, then the film he is going to make will also be derogatory, we fear.”
When contacted, Saifabad police inspector A Seethaiah said, “We are inquiring into the matter. An FIR will be registered only after the completion of the inquiry.”
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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