Rajamouli’s father and BJP MP Vijayendra Prasad draws ire over comments on Ambedkar

Screenwriter and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayendra Prasad is in the eye of a political storm over some recent remarks on B R Ambedkar.

Prasad, who is also the father of filmmaker S S Rajamouli, had, in a recent speech, “apologised” for the wrongs committed by dominant caste people, including his forefathers, against Dalits. The speech, however, drew strong criticism from Dalit-Bahujan intellectuals in Hyderabad, who said that Prasad had concocted anecdotes about Ambedkar, claiming that “it was part of his research” for an upcoming film on the father of the Constitution.

Dalit organisations, under different banners, have now approached Hyderabad police demanding that Prasad be booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. According to the police complaint lodged by Telangana’s Mala (Scheduled Caste) Welfare Association president B Ram Prasad, Vijayendra Prasad came up with “a fictitious” narration. “The scandalous narration is fictitious and there is no evidence to it. Neither Dr Ambedkar wrote about this incident nor any noted historian had reported this.

Therefore, it is clear and evident that Mr Vijayendra Prasad has conspired to create this story around Dr B R Ambedkar,” the complaint by Ram Prasad read.