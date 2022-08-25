Raja Singh Prophet remark: Over 100 protesters detained in Hyderabad, more FIRs against BJP MLA

Protests continued to rock the old city of Hyderabad for the third day over alleged derogatory comments made by BJP MLA T Raja Singh against the Prophet on social media and the police detained more than 120 protesters from various localities Wednesday after identifying them through videos.

Massive crowds gathered near Shalibanda Wednesday night demanding the re-arrest of Raja Singh, who was earlier arrested Tuesday morning and given bail in the evening. The police baton-charged to disperse the protesters and later detained them at the Kanchanbagh police station. Some of the protesters were also picked up forcefully from their homes later, videos of which have been widely shared on social media.

Protests began on the night of Monday, hours after the two-time MLA from Goshamahal released a video on YouTube where he repeated some of the comments earlier made by then BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet which snowballed into an international row. On Wednesday evening, police patrol parties directed shops and establishments to close down between 7.30 pm and 9 pm. The police disallowed any form of further protests.

In an official statement, Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali Wednesday said the government has an uncompromising policy in the matter of peace and security and that no one would be spared for inciting communal violence and disturbing law and order. He said the government would not tolerate anyone belittling other religions or hurting the religious sentiments of the other. “A lot of complaints are received across the state against Raja Singh for his objectionable comments. No one is above the law and our government will take action as per law,” the home minister said, appealing to the public to maintain calm and uphold the ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad MP Asad Owaisi informed on Twitter that his MLAs and party corporators have been working to de-escalate the situation on the ground. According to him, around 90 protesters detained by the police were released early Thursday morning on his representation.

1. On my representation to DCP South, ~90 protesting youth from Shah Ali Banda & Asha Talkies have been released. AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala & our corporators have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. I have been in touch with them & police too #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/7WxDx9HuKd — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 24, 2022

“The youth were released from Kanchanbagh PS at 1:30 AM (Thursday). In one case, police used disproportionate force & barged into a home & detained 5 youths. This isn’t acceptable. They’ve been released on my representation. I asked our corporators to drop the youths back home,” he wrote, adding that the situation was a ‘direct result’ of alleged hate speech by MLA Raja Singh. “He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. #Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to communism,” he added.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen ( IMIM) also submitted a representation to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, seeking the expulsion of the Goshamahal MLA under Article 194 of the Constitution for breach of privilege and contempt of the House. Raja Singh’s alleged hurtful comments against a community were a blatant violation of his oath as a legislator, said Yakithpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri in his representation.

On behalf of @aimim_national, our General Secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri has written to Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker @PSRTRS demanding expulsion proceedings against BJP MLA Raja Singh for blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed PBUH pic.twitter.com/S37qhuTxc9 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 24, 2022

Deputy commissioner of police (south zone) P Sai Chaithanya appealed to the public to not believe rumours and take the law into their own hands. He said there are no permissions given for any protests or rallies and that action would be taken if the law is violated. Acting on complaints against Raja Singh, more cases were registered against him at several police stations including Nampally, Malakpet, Mangalhat, Vanasthalipuram, Jeedimetla, and Dabeerpura for promoting enmity between groups.

The Mangalhat police are mulling over serving notice to the MLA under section 41-A of CrPC which the local court stated was a lapse from the police before taking the MLA into custody on August 23. Meanwhile, K Karuna Sagar, who argued for the Goshamahal MLA and secured his bail, approached the police with a complaint saying he has been receiving death threats. His juniors have also received similar threats to life, he alleged.

Received another 3 thread calls to kill me from Philippines & UAE for getting remand @TigerRajaSingh rejected in court …#MyProfessionMyPride@shosaidabad @CPHydCity @hydcitypolice — Karuna Sagar Adv (@karunasagarllb) August 25, 2022

Traffic restrictions owing to protests

In the wake of recent developments in the old city, the police have imposed traffic restrictions from Thursday. Vehicles proceeding towards the Old City, Malakpet and LB Nagar side will not be allowed from Puranapool bridge, Mussalam Jung bridge, Nayapul bridge, Shivaji bridge, Chaderghat bridge, Chaderghat causeway and MoosaramBagh bridge, and will be diverted to alternative routes on need basis.