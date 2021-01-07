Rains to lash Telangana in next 48 hours, temperatures to drop

A cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu coast is likely to bring rain and thundershowers in parts of Telangana in the next 48 hours, said the Hyderabad centre of the India Meteorological Department. The temperatures will also start dropping below normal after two or three days.

Director K Naga Rathna Thursday said parts of southern and central districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall. Hyderabad city will remain generally cloudy and will witness light showers in the same period. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 20-27 degrees C.

The lowest minimum temperature of 16 degrees C for the state has been recorded in Nalgonda district in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Hyderabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees C. In the same period, Maheshwaram in Rangareddy has recorded the highest rainfall of 3 cm.

The mercury levels across the state have been steadily rising in the last few days after a cold wave was recorded earlier last week. “After two-three days, temperatures are likely to drop below normal and dry conditions would prevail,” she said.