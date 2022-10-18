Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach Telangana on Sunday

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Telangana on Sunday, according to Manickam Tagore, AICC in-charge of the state. The Wayanad MP will be in the state capital Hyderabad on November 1 and 2, said a tweet by Tagore.

The yatra will enter the state at Gudeballur in Narayanpet district and take a three-day Diwali break at Makthal, and resume on its 50th day on October 27.

“We are ready for #BharatJodoYatra. Happy to share the details of the Telangana state Yatra details. We Will welcome our Leader @RahulGandhi Ji on 23 rd October and he will be in Telangana till 7 th of Nov 2022. Hope @INCTelangana make it wonderful & historic” Tagore tweeted.

Rahul will walk from 6.30 am to 10.30 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm, during which he is set to meet with the people and address road corner meetings in the evenings. After crossing Devarakadra, Dharmapur, Jadcherla, Shadnagar, and Muncintal, the padayatra will reach the state capital via Shamshabad on November 1.

Gandhi will proceed to the old city of Hyderabad and hoist the national flag at Charminar and later address a corner meeting at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road, near Hussainsagar lake. The next day, the yatra will pass through Balanagar, Hafeezpet, and BHEL bus stand on their way to Muthangi and Rudraram in Sangareddy district.

After a day’s break on November 4, the yatra will proceed to Jogipet and Peddapur in Medak. Gandhi and his team will proceed to Narayankhed and pass through Kamareddy district on November 7, before entering Maharashtra state. A corner meeting will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi at Mirzapur Hanuman temple at Shahapur, Jukkal, in the district before reaching Deglur in Nanded for a night halt.