scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach Telangana on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi will be in Hyderabad on November 1, 2; will hoist national flag at Charminar

Gandhi will proceed to the old city of Hyderabad and hoist the national flag at Charminar and later address a corner meeting at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road, near Hussainsagar lake. (File)

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Telangana on Sunday, according to Manickam Tagore, AICC in-charge of the state. The Wayanad MP will be in the state capital Hyderabad on November 1 and 2, said a tweet by Tagore.

The yatra will enter the state at Gudeballur in Narayanpet district and take a three-day Diwali break at Makthal, and resume on its 50th day on October 27.

“We are ready for #BharatJodoYatra. Happy to share the details of the Telangana state Yatra details. We Will welcome our Leader @RahulGandhi Ji on 23 rd October and he will be in Telangana till 7 th of Nov 2022. Hope @INCTelangana make it wonderful & historic” Tagore tweeted.

Rahul will walk from 6.30 am to 10.30 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm, during which he is set to meet with the people and address road corner meetings in the evenings. After crossing Devarakadra, Dharmapur, Jadcherla, Shadnagar, and Muncintal, the padayatra will reach the state capital via Shamshabad on November 1.

Gandhi will proceed to the old city of Hyderabad and hoist the national flag at Charminar and later address a corner meeting at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road, near Hussainsagar lake. The next day, the yatra will pass through Balanagar, Hafeezpet, and BHEL bus stand on their way to Muthangi and Rudraram in Sangareddy district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response

After a day’s break on November 4, the yatra will proceed to Jogipet and Peddapur in Medak. Gandhi and his team will proceed to Narayankhed and pass through Kamareddy district on November 7, before entering Maharashtra state. A corner meeting will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi at Mirzapur Hanuman temple at Shahapur, Jukkal, in the district before reaching Deglur in Nanded for a night halt.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 11:43:57 am
Next Story

Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman’s eyelid, calls her ‘Guinness World Record’ patient

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement