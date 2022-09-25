Radiologist, his two children charred to death in fire at home near Tirupati

A 49-year-old radiologist and his two children died after a fire broke out apparently due to an electric short-circuit in their residence in Renigunta near here early on Sunday morning, police said.

However, his wife, also a doctor, and mother-in-law escaped unhurt in the incident, police said.

Upon receiving information, police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot, and brought the fire under control.

They removed the charred body of Dr Ravisankar Reddy from the second floor of the building.

The children — a 11-year-old daughter and seven-year-old-son — panicked after thick smoke emanated from the ground floor and bolted themselves in a bathroom resulting in their suffocation, police said.

An electric short circuit in the kitchen and subsequent cooking gas cylinder leak there bolstered the fire that spread quickly and engulfed the entire first floor adorned with wooden furniture, police said.

The doctors’ family was running an out-patient clinic on the ground floor of their three-storied building, police further said.