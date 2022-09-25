scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Radiologist, his two children charred to death in fire at home near Tirupati

The children panicked after thick smoke emanated from the ground floor and bolted themselves in a bathroom resulting in their suffocation, police said.

Police and fire services personnel removed the charred body of Dr Ravisankar Reddy from the second floor of the building. (Representational)

A 49-year-old radiologist and his two children died after a fire broke out apparently due to an electric short-circuit in their residence in Renigunta near here early on Sunday morning, police said.

However, his wife, also a doctor, and mother-in-law escaped unhurt in the incident, police said.

Upon receiving information, police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot, and brought the fire under control.

They removed the charred body of Dr Ravisankar Reddy from the second floor of the building.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

The children — a 11-year-old daughter and seven-year-old-son — panicked after thick smoke emanated from the ground floor and bolted themselves in a bathroom resulting in their suffocation, police said.

An electric short circuit in the kitchen and subsequent cooking gas cylinder leak there bolstered the fire that spread quickly and engulfed the entire first floor adorned with wooden furniture, police said.

More from Hyderabad

The doctors’ family was running an out-patient clinic on the ground floor of their three-storied building, police further said.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 02:15:24 pm
Next Story

Navaratri 2022: Kalash Sthapna Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement