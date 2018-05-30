Remote tribal hamlet gets motorable road for first time, thanks to Telangana police

Despite being a hard dirt track, it is now motorable. (Express photo) Despite being a hard dirt track, it is now motorable. (Express photo)

Kadila Bavi Thanda, a remote hamlet of Lambada community in Nalgonda district, had no motorable road until Tuesday. Officers of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, led by Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, which has jurisdiction on the outskirts of Hyderabad took it upon themselves to lay a road to connect the remote settlement with the nearest village of Ayidhu Donala Thanda.

“Last February when a health camp was held there, the residents told police that they need help to construct a motorable road as they were completely cutoff. Till recently, all the residents of the Thanda including elderly people, women and children had to walk six kilometres to Ayidhu Donala Thanda to catch a bus. I promised to do something about it,” Bhagwat said.

The village is at the foothill of the Rachakonda Fort from which the Police Commissionerate gets its name, Bhagwat added.

Bhagwat, who is a winner of several awards for his efforts to tackle and curb human trafficking, galvanised his men to repair the road to Kadila Bavi Thanda with the help of village volunteers and a local contractor. Despite being a hard dirt track, it is now motorable. The first state road transport corporation bus travelled on the road to the remote hamlet for the first time recently.

Police Commissioner Bhagwat also coordinated with BSNL and the Forest Department for laying an optical fibre cable to the village. The telecom operator had erected a tower near the village in January this year, enabling mobile connectivity.

“Rachakonda Police engaged the tribals in voluntary work for road construction and also hired services of a contractor with Rs 4 lakh from Community Policing Fund. When the road was inaugurated on Tuesday, the entire village turned up and tribal ladies of Lambada community, who came in their traditional attire, were seen singing and dancing. We also took this opportunity to inform them about fake news and rumors on social media and appealed not to believe them,” Bhagwat said.

