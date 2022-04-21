Pure EV to recall 2,000 electric scooters after battery explosion in Telangana kills 80-year-old man

Electric scooter manufacturer Pure EV has decided to recall 2,000 vehicles belonging to models ETrance Plus and EPluto 7G in the wake of fire incidents involving its scooters in Nizamabad in Telangana and Chennai. In the Nizamabad incident, an 80-year-old man died after a scooter’s battery exploded inside his house Wednesday.

“The vehicles and batteries therein shall undergo a thorough check for their health. We shall inspect the battery for any imbalance issues and shall calibrate through our device BaTRics Faraday (an AI-based hardware which can automatically identify and repair defects in Li-Ion batteries). Additionally the BMS and charger calibration shall be carried out as required.” Pure EV said in a statement issued Thursday.

The statement added: “The company shall reach out to all the customers through the dealership network and ensure an expeditious campaign for health checkups in the larger interest of all stakeholders.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, an 80-year-old man died and four others in his family sustained burn injuries after the battery of an electric scooter exploded while being charged at their home in Telangana’s Nizamabad district. After the death of his father B Ramaswamy, B Prakash, who had been using the Pure EV scooter for a year, blamed the “substandard quality” of its battery for the death.

The Nizamabad police further registered a case against Pure EV and the dealer. They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304A (causing death due to negligence). In his complaint, Prakash said that he had left the battery for charging around 12.30 am and it exploded around 4 am, injuring his father, mother and son. The father succumbed to injuries later, he said.

Following the death, Pure EV expressed regret over the incident and issued a statement noting that it was fully cooperating with the local investigating agencies. It said it had instructed its dealer to get complete details about the incident from the complainant.

“From our customer database, we do not have any record of sale done or service availed by the quoted user in the media. Our dealer is exploring whether the vehicle was purchased through second-hand sale from any of our first buyers,” It said.

“Pure EV takes safety of its customers and vehicles very seriously with constant dissemination about availing scheduled free services and through information campaigns for best practices related to vehicle safety,” it added.

In a related incident, an electric scooter from Pure EV caught fire near Mathur toll plaza in Chennai in the last week of March.