Ahead of protest, Telangana Congress leaders detained or placed under house arrest

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders and party workers in Hyderabad are either detained or placed under house arrest by the police who had denied them permission to protest at Dharna Chowk in the city, the party said Monday. The party had given a protest call to highlight the issues faced by sarpanches.

The police storming into our houses like KCR's private army and lifting is a proof of the rowdy state in Telangana which we have fought for with a lot of aspirations. #HitlerKCR pic.twitter.com/7mXTklMMJS — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) January 2, 2023

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy tweeted, “CM (KCR) doesn’t come out of Pragati Bhavan nor common man has access to it. If we question, we face cases & house arrests. Police surrounded my house & all important leaders to prevent from a dharna against the plight of Sarpanchs in the state. Democracy…where are you!? #HitlerKCR.”

He added, “I strongly condemn the house arrest of the Congress leaders who were ready to stage a dharna on the issues of the Sarpanchs. I am calling on the ranks to burn effigies in district centres and mandal centres in protest of KCR’s autocratic attitude.” Reddy was detained by police as he came out of his house to proceed to the protest site.

On Monday, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi, former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan chairman Siddeshwar were among those leaders prevented from leaving their homes. Police teams have been deployed outside their residences since early morning.

Telangana Congress Sunday said the party would go ahead with the planned protest without police permission. Mallu Ravi had said the party did not seek permission for road blockages or laying siege to the Assembly but to protest at the designated place, Dharna Chowk at Indira Park, that was meant for holding democratic protests. Wondering what stopped the police from denying permission, he said the development of villages was impacted as the state denied funds to gram panchayats. “The Congress party has demanded that only the Sarpanchas should utilise the budget sanctioned for gram panchayats and the state should immediately release the funds due to panchayats,” the TPCC vice-president said.

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao Mogili said the government was yet to clear an amount of Rs 250 crore to 12,750 panchayats across the state. Instead of solving the matter, the government is focused on stopping TPCC from holding a protest by placing its leaders under house arrest, she said. Congress leaders alleged that the state government was worried about public agitation over the issue.