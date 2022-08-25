Out on bail in Prophet remark case, Telangana MLA Raja Singh served notices in old cases, likely to be re-arrested

The Hyderabad police Thursday served notices under Section 41-A of CrPC (the notice of appearance before a police officer in all the cases where the arrest of a person is not required) to suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who is out on bail in connection to a case registered against him over alleged derogatory remarks on the Prophet. The MLA’s lawyer, meanwhile, said that these notices were served in relation to some old cases.

The Goshamahal MLA was granted bail by a local court on Tuesday evening, hours after his arrest, as it found fault with the police for not following the due procedures under the law. Speculation is rife that Raja Singh could be re-arrested.

The 45-year-old MLA’s counsel, advocate Karunasagar, confirmed the receipt of the notices from the Shahinayatgunj and Mangalhat police stations. “These relate to some old cases related to elections. We will fight the cases and he (MLA) has nothing to worry about,” he told indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh, in a statement, alleged the notices were part of a conspiracy by the Telangana Police in a bid to arrest him again as the cases were registered in February and April. He asked whether the police department was sleeping to date.

The case at the Mangalhat police station pertains to an election speech of the MLA in February 2022 when he allegedly made objectionable statements to intimidate voters in connection with the Uttar Pradesh elections. He is booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505(2), 171-C, read with 171-F, and sections 123 and 125 of Representation of the People (RP) Act.

In the case booked at the Shahinayathganj police station, the MLA is charged under IPC sections 153-A, 295-A, 504, 505 (2) for allegedly playing a provocative song at Begumbazaar Chatri in April 2022 during the Ramnavami procession.

Under the notices, 10 conditions are listed and failure to comply with the terms can lead to arrest under sections 41-A (3) and (4) of the CrPC, the police said.

Singh was arrested Tuesday morning after massive protests rocked the old city of Hyderabad. The protests were the result of a 10.27-minute long video titled ‘Farooqui ke aaka ka ithihas suniye’ shared on YouTube in which the two-time MLA talked about standup comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad with police protection. Singh had earlier threatened to disrupt the show citing insults to Hindu gods by Faruqui in his comedy shows. The show was held smoothly although a few of the MLA’s supporters tried to barge into the venue and were detained by police. Singh was detained before the show.

Advertisement

On Monday night (August 22), Singh’s video was released on Shri Ram Channel Telangana. Following widespread protests, the video was taken down in the morning and Singh was arrested. He was booked under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (1) (b) (statement with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

The court, however, found that the police failed to serve notice to Singh under section 41-A of CrPC as the offences charged against him were punishable for under seven years. Meanwhile, the BJP suspended him from the party and gave him 10 days to explain why he should not be expelled.

While he was released and heartily welcomed by his supporters, fresh protests erupted in Hyderabad on Tuesday night demanding his re-arrest. Sporadic incidents of stone pelting and baton-charge by police to disperse the crowds were reported. On Wednesday, the police decided to not allow any more protests and detained over 100 protesters. Many of them were picked up from their homes after police identified them through videos. On the intervention of Hyderabad MP Asad Owaisi, all of them were released from Kanchanbagh police station early Thursday morning.

Advertisement

As the situation remained tense in Hyderabad, Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali stated that the government would not tolerate disturbance to peace and security.

Acting on complaints against Raja Singh, more cases were registered against the MLA on Wednesday at several police stations including Nampally, Malakpet, Mangalhat, Vanasthalipuram, Jeedimetla, and Dabeerpura for promoting enmity between groups.

In the wake of continued protests, the police directed shops and establishments to shut down by 8 pm and appealed to the public to not believe in rumours and take the law into their own hands.