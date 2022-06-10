scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Prophet remark row: Protests erupt outside Hyderabad mosque, cops bring situation under control

By: Express News Serivce | Hyderabad |
June 10, 2022 4:11:12 pm
Hundreds gathered outside the Mecca Mosque in Hyderabad after afternoon prayers and raised anti-BJP slogans. (Representational Photo)

Tension briefly prevailed outside Mecca Mosque in Hyderabad on Friday as hundreds of people held a protest against the BJP-led central government over recent comments made by party leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against Islam and the Prophet that hurt religious sentiments.

Hundreds gathered outside the mosque after afternoon prayers and raised anti-BJP slogans. However, anticipating protests, heavy police force had been deployed in the area and they were successfully able to avert any untoward incidents.

The police cordoned off the entire area around the mosque as well as around Charminar and surrounding areas. There was heavy deployment outside other mosques as well in nearby areas. After raising slogans for about 15 minutes, the protesters marched off peacefully.

