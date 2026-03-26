10 dead, 20 injured as private bus collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram 

At least 10 people were killed and 20 injured in a bus accident in Markapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others were injured after a private bus caught fire in the Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday.

At least 40 people were on board the Harikrishna Travels bus when the accident occurred near the Rayavaram stone quarry. The bus travelling from Jagtial in Telangana to Vinjamuru in Nellore district collided with a truck that was joining the highway.

State Minister for Medical and Health Satya Kumar Yadav expressed deep shock over the accident and said 10 people were confirmed dead. The injured were being treated at various hospitals, Yadav said.

The bus was completely gutted, he said, adding that at least 30 passengers had a narrow escape.