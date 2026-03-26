10 dead, 20 injured as private bus collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram 

The bus travelling from Jagtial in Telangana to Vinjamuru in Nellore district collided with a truck that was joining the highway.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
1 min readMar 26, 2026 09:16 AM IST
At least 10 people were killed and 20 injured in a bus accident in Markapuram, Andhra Pradesh.At least 10 people were killed and 20 injured in a bus accident in Markapuram, Andhra Pradesh.
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At least 10 people were killed and 20 others were injured after a private bus caught fire in the Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday.

At least 40 people were on board the Harikrishna Travels bus when the accident occurred near the Rayavaram stone quarry. The bus travelling from Jagtial in Telangana to Vinjamuru in Nellore district collided with a truck that was joining the highway.

State Minister for Medical and Health Satya Kumar Yadav expressed deep shock over the accident and said 10 people were confirmed dead. The injured were being treated at various hospitals, Yadav said.

The bus was completely gutted, he said, adding that at least 30 passengers had a narrow escape.

The minister issued directives to officials to ensure advanced medical care for the injured and to dispatch medical specialists to the location.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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