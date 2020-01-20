Those who can’t show degree are asking for our documents: Prakash Raj takes dig at PM

Prakash Raj was speaking at a protest meeting organised by the Young India National Coordination Committee against the new Citizenship Act in Hyderabad. (Express Photo by Rahul Pisharody) Prakash Raj was speaking at a protest meeting organised by the Young India National Coordination Committee against the new Citizenship Act in Hyderabad. (Express Photo by Rahul Pisharody)

Actor Prakash Raj on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ event and asked the PM to show his degree first. The actor was speaking at a protest meeting organised by the Young India National Coordination Committee against the new Citizenship Act in Hyderabad.

“Those who are asking us our documents, those who do not have a degree to show, are holding ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ event,” said the actor. “He has a degree in entire political science but won’t show it. Let me tell you (PM), the people of this country will teach you entire political science and remove you,” Raj added.

He added that those protesting against the CAA, NRC, NPR, are “educated” and won’t let a word of the constitution be changed.

Calling the prime minister “a reincarnation of Adolph Hitler”, Raj said, “You are our servant. Do your work. If you really want to do your work, you make a register of unemployed, or a register of those who could not get education.”

The people who were at the protest raised anti-government slogans and waved the Tricolour. “70 per cent people of this country are poor. They don’t have education, they have no documents. After taking our votes, you want to make us second class citizens?” questioned a protester.

Another protester echoed Home Minister Amit Shah’s words and said, “Like the home minister said, one has to understand the chronology. First the Right to Information Act was weakened, then the draconian National Security Act (NSA) was strengthened. Article 370 was abrogated and then the amendment to the Citizenship Act was passed,” the protester said.

“Those who have faith in Ambedkar’s vision and the Constitution will continue this fight till the Act is repealed,” the protester added.

