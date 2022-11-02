scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Pooja Bhatt joins Rahul Gandhi on Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Hyderabad

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, resumed from Hyderabad in Telangana on Wednesday morning.

Pooja Bhatt joins Rahul Gandhi on Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Hyderabad.

Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ for a brief duration on Wednesday. In a video shared on Twitter, Bhatt is seen conversing with party leader Rahul Gandhi as she walked alongside him.

Bhatt is the daughter of the director Mahesh Bhatt and the first noted Bollywood celebrity to have joined the yatra.

Clad in a black full-sleeve kurta and a printed stole, she waved to supporters who cheered her appearance.

The city traffic police have issued several traffic advisories in anticipation of the march.

As per a previous report in the Indian Express,  the yatra is scheduled to cover about 8km from Hussainialam, Charminar, Madina Circle, Afzalgunj, Moazam Jahi Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, Reserve Bank of India, Iqbal Minar rotary, Telugu Thalli flyover junction, NTR Garden to the Indira Gandhi Statue and the IMAX Circle.

Several Telangana party Congress leaders joined the yatra on its 56th day. The march began in Kanyakumari on Sept. 7 and traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before heading to Telangana.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 09:42:54 am
