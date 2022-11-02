Pooja Bhatt joins Rahul Gandhi on Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Hyderabad.

Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ for a brief duration on Wednesday. In a video shared on Twitter, Bhatt is seen conversing with party leader Rahul Gandhi as she walked alongside him.

Bhatt is the daughter of the director Mahesh Bhatt and the first noted Bollywood celebrity to have joined the yatra.

Clad in a black full-sleeve kurta and a printed stole, she waved to supporters who cheered her appearance.

The march, led by Gandhi, resumed from Hyderabad in Telangana on Wednesday morning. The city traffic police have issued several traffic advisories in anticipation of the march.

Noted Filmmaker- Actress @PoojaB1972 joins the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The #BharatJodoYatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning .#ManaTelanganaManaRahul pic.twitter.com/JG5Ot4p6cj — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) November 2, 2022

As per a previous report in the Indian Express, the yatra is scheduled to cover about 8km from Hussainialam, Charminar, Madina Circle, Afzalgunj, Moazam Jahi Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, Reserve Bank of India, Iqbal Minar rotary, Telugu Thalli flyover junction, NTR Garden to the Indira Gandhi Statue and the IMAX Circle.

Several Telangana party Congress leaders joined the yatra on its 56th day. The march began in Kanyakumari on Sept. 7 and traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before heading to Telangana.

(With inputs from PTI)