Politics didn’t allow celebration of Hyderabad liberation: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led separate functions to mark 75 years of annexation of Hyderabad to the Indian Union, Saturday. The Congress and AIMIM also held events to commemorate the day.

Home Minister Amit Shah, after unfurling the national flag at the Parade Ground marking the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’, said that had it not been for independent India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, it would have taken many more years to free the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad from the Nizam rule.

Meanwhile, the Telangana CM, at another event to mark ‘Telangana National Integration Day’, called upon the people to be wary of “the conspiracy to distort history”.

Taking a dig at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party, Shah said, “After so many years, there was a demand from the people to celebrate Hyderabad’s liberation with state-sponsored celebrations. But unfortunately, 75 years are over and those who ruled this region could not dare to celebrate due to vote bank politics.”

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who was also invited for Amit Shah’s event, organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism and Culture, however, skipped the function.

Shah said that promises were made during election campaigns, but “as soon as they (TRS) came to power, they turned their back due to fear of Razakars.” The Razakars were the Muslim paramilitary volunteer force that was active during the time of Nizams.

CM Rao participated in the event which the state government named as ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ at the Public Gardens. Addressing the gathering, KCR called up on the people to fight against communal forces. “There is a conspiracy to distort history and we should be wary of it. The harmony and peace in the state is being disturbed for political reasons,’’ the CM said. He said that after a long struggle, the separate state of Telangana was achieved, but destructive forces were creating unrest and are “distorting even September 17 which signifies national integration”.

For the time, the AIMIM also organised an event. Calling it Hyderabad State’s integration with the Indian Union, AIMIM took out a ‘Tiranga’ bike rally in the old parts of Hyderabad. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi participated in the event and hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters.