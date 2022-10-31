Set aside political leanings, join Rahul Gandhi’s march: Telangana Cong chief to public

On the eve of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reaching the state capital, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy Monday appealed to everyone to set aside their political leanings and join the march for unity.

In an open letter to the public, Revanth Reddy wrote: “Setting aside our political beliefs, let us all come together and join hands with him. Let us walk together for at least one kilometre and demonstrate that national unity is our utmost priority. Step out of your house and spend just one hour of one day for the country… Hoping that you will join us regardless of your political leanings… believing that you will unite hands with Rahul for our mother India… Let us meet at Charminar on November 1st at 3 pm.”

The Gandhi scion along with his fellow yatris will start from Hyderabad’s iconic foundation monument Charminar at 3 pm on November 1 and reach the venue of a grand public meeting at Necklace Road by 5 pm.

The TPCC chief attacked the BJP at the Centre and the TRS-led government in the state for the ‘woes’ of the common man today, while recalling the contributions of the Congress in shaping the country and Telangana in specific. “India has been under detention for the last eight years. The British divide-and-rule policy has been revived by the BJP… In the state, the TRS rule has been restricted to the farmhouse. For eight years, TRS has supported BJP’s anarchy,” he wrote.

He alleged that the steep fall of the rupee to the dollar, rising unemployment or loss of livelihood, sky-rocketing oil prices, and inflation, among others, were a result of some of the BJP-led Centre’s wrong decisions. “Not only freedom of expression, but even freedom of life has also become extinct,” Revanth Reddy said.

Turning to the state government in Telangana, he wrote: “There is no end to the destruction of democratic institutions. With the front of welfare schemes, they are resorting to unhindered exploitation.”

Revanth Reddy found fault with the state government for continuing farmer suicides and ‘non-implementation of farm loan waiver, failure to fill vacancies in government jobs and non-implementation of unemployment allowance promised by the state, alleged corruption in Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation scheme, lack of progress in the allocation of double bedroom houses, and so on. “The public education system has been destroyed and free healthcare remains a mirage,” he wrote.

According to him, “in these circumstances, one person has stepped forward for the sake of the country. Questioning the plight of the nation… breaking the shackles of subjugation… unifying the length and breadth of the country, Rahul Gandhi Ji has set out on the ‘Bharat Jodo’ march.”

Notably, Rahul Gandhi had set out from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and reached Telangana on October 23 after covering Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

In Telangana, the march will cover 19 Assembly segments and seven parliamentary constituencies over 16 days, covering a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7. The Wayanad MP is meeting civil society members and activists during the march and holding corner meetings in the evenings.