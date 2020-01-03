Police permit ‘million march’ in Hyderabad, but with restrictions

The JAC has been informed by the police that the Dharna Chowk can accommodate only 500 people and under no circumstances, it will be allowed to mobilise more than 1000 persons. The JAC has been informed by the police that the Dharna Chowk can accommodate only 500 people and under no circumstances, it will be allowed to mobilise more than 1000 persons.

Having denied the permission for the protest march against the troika of amended Citizenship Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register (NPR) earlier, Hyderabad police, after approaching the Telangana High Court and having changed the original venue, finally permitted Saturday’s ‘Million March’.

The TS & AP joint action committee (JAC) will hold the protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park between 2 pm and 5 pm, instead of the earlier proposed venue of People’s Plaza. The police, in the permission letter, has said that Md Mushtaq Malik, convenor of the TS & AP JAC, will be held responsible for any untoward incident that may be provoked or engineered during the protest. The JAC will be liable for prosecution for the damage of properties.

Police have sought a list of speakers at the protest and that the JAC shall keep volunteers at the entry of the venue and other leading points to allow only participants and filter out the infiltrators if any. Police have also demanded full cooperation of the JAC to furnish all information if any unidentified persons are found at the venue.

The police clearly said in the permission that protesters shall not lead any procession or rally raising slogans while reaching or leaving the venue and that the participants shall not give any provocative speeches.

The JAC has been informed by police that the Dharna Chowk can accommodate only 500 people and under no circumstances, it will be allowed to mobilise more than 1000 persons. They have been asked to no hold any demonstration on the public roads, use drone cameras, swords, knives, lathis or use gas-filled balloons. Joint Commissioner of Police and in-charge of Central zone, P Viswa Prasad said the permission stands cancelled if any of the conditions were violated.

Earlier, on December 26, while rejecting the permission sought to hold the protest at People’s Plaza, one of the reasons mentioned was that “some anti-social elements and groups supporting the CAA may mingle with the large gathering, provoke the crowd, indulge in acts of violence causing destruction of private and public properties and thereby creating a major Law and Order problem.” The JAC was planning to hold the protest on December 28 and it was rejected by the police.

Amjedullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek(MBT), one of the 40 organizations which are part of the JAC, said police have given permission only for three hours and appealed citizens to prevent any untoward situations. The granting of permission to protest despite political pressures, he said, in itself is a victory of people and that the protest is not about or against any religion and discipline should be maintained.

Asad Owaisi led group also mulling a protest rally in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi has also called for an anti-CAA/NPR/NRC protest rally on the same day. He tweeted on January 1 stating that he had sought a date for a protest march on January 4 or 5. Senior police officials maintain that the matter is being discussed and no decision has been taken regarding it.

I’d made an application to @CPHydCity, on 20th Dec for protest march. We’d proposed 3 possible routes, including one from Darussalam to Eidgah Bilali & one from Charminar to Dharna Chowk. We request that our application for protest march on 4th or 5th Jan be considered & accepted — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 1, 2020

On January 3, Friday, it was informed that Asaduddin Owaisi-led-United Muslim Action Committee and Samvidhan Raksha Committee will hold a protest meeting against NRC/NPR/CAA at Ambedkar Stadium in Sangareddy, over 50 km away from Hyderabad, at 6 p.m on January 4.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App