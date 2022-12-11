scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Hyderabad: Police break YS Sharmila’s indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the party headquarters in Hyderabad on Friday in protest against alleged denial of permission to continue her statewide 'padayatra'.

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president, Y S Sharmila (Facebook/YS Sharmila Reddy)

Police foiled the indefinite fast of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president, Y S Sharmila and shifted her to a hospital here in the small hours of Sunday, after her health deteriorated.

Police forced media personnel, party leaders and cadres, to move away from the location and foiled Sharmila’s fast before she was “forcefully” shifted to the hospital at around 1.00 AM today, the party said.

Sharmila, did not even consume water, which resulted in her health condition deteriorating rapidly, it said.

Doctors, who were monitoring her health, stated that Sharmila’s blood pressure and glucose levels had fallen to alarming levels, and expressed concern over dehydration which could lead to electrolyte imbalance, potent enough to pose danger to her kidneys, a release from the party said.

Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, submitted a memorandum to the Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar lake on Friday in protest against denial of permission to her ‘padayatra’ and sought to hold a fast there.

As such fasts are not allowed at the Ambedkar statue where activities like garlanding and submission of memoranda take place usually, she was shifted to her party office at Lotus Pond locality here, police had said.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 10:42:34 am
