POCSO case: Son of Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar gets bail on Rs 1-lakh bond

The court granted bail in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case on a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties.

The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a case of alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

The court granted bail in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case on a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties. It imposed several conditions, directing Bhagirath not to contact or influence witnesses or interfere with the investigation.

The case against Bhagirath was filed on May 8, and he was arrested on May 16. He had applied for bail several times, and on June 20, the High Court granted interim bail so that he could appear for his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) examinations, and directed him to return to prison on June 25.