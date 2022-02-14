PM wants states to buy power from firms that funded BJP: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday alleged that a proposal by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on clean energy was aimed at making state governments purchase solar power produced by companies that contributed election funds to the BJP.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, said: “The Prime Minister of this country is lying. He is claiming that electricity will be provided cheaply, but what is actually happening is he is asking states to purchase solar power produced by companies which give funds to his party… How is this possible in a democracy? States like Telangana have huge power projects on rivers, especially on Krishna river. We produce over 2,500 MW power from these projects. Are we supposed to stop these projects and purchase solar power just because PM Modi wants it?”

The Electricity Act 2003 and the Centre’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) provide a roadmap for increasing the use of renewable energy. Obligations have been imposed on power distribution companies to purchase energy from renewable sources based on each state’s varying renewable energy potential. Power distribution companies are bound to meet these renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) by purchasing a certain percentage of their requirements from renewable energy sources. Corresponding regulations also provide for purchase of renewable energy certificates in lieu of purchasing renewable power by obligated entities from the National Load Dispatch Centre.

Ensuring compliance of RPO targets, though, has proven to be a challenge, with over a dozen states and Union Territories achieving less than 60 per cent of RPOs.

States such as Telangana have been particularly vocal about the “increasing burden” forced upon them by the Centre on account of the clean energy cess imposed on coal, and the RPOs.

The state government has estimated that the increase of clean energy cess from Rs 50 per tonne to Rs 400 per tonne of coal has increased bills for power utilities by more than Rs 7,000 crore in the last seven years. Added to that, the compulsion of RPO is seen as impacting the plant load factor of the generating stations of the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation, alongside the increased burden of buying renewable energy under RPO obligations.

Continuing with his criticism of the BJP, KCR said he was rethinking his decision to invite Modi for the inauguration of the developed and expanded Yadadri Temple, which is one of the most important pilgrimage places in Telangana. He also alleged that 33 businessmen, who defrauded banks by taking loans and then fleeing the country, had contributed funds to the BJP.

(With inputs from ENS, new Delhi)