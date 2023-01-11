PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on January 19 ‘temporarily postponed’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day tour of Hyderabad on January 19 has been postponed until further notice, the state BJP informed Wednesday. The PM was scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam besides kicking off various central government-sponsored developmental projects and also address a rally of supporters at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit is temporarily postponed. The schedule for the PM’s visit to the state will be announced soon,” state unit president Bandi Sanjay said in a statement. The party also tweeted the same from its official handle.

As per the earlier plan, the PM was to arrive in the Telangana capital on January 19. He was scheduled to flag off a semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam from platform number 10, apart from laying the foundation for doubling of 85-km long tracks between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar, estimated to cost Rs 1,231 crore. He was also scheduled to inaugurate the modernisation works of Secunderabad railway station for Rs 700 crore, besides kicking off works on a wagon workshop at Kazipet near Warangal, estimated to cost Rs 521 crore.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had on Monday tweeted the earlier schedule stating that the PM “will dedicate to the nation & perform Bhumi Puja for several projects worth more than ₹7,000 Crores, including the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Train during his visit to Telangana on 19th of this month”.

Hon’ble PM Shri @NarendraModi will dedicate to the nation & perform Bhumi Puja for several projects worth more than ₹7,000 Crores, including the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Train during his visit to Telangana on 19th of this month. Here are more details of the projects: pic.twitter.com/KS8avG2lTY — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 9, 2023

That apart, the PM was also scheduled to unveil projects worth Rs 2,597 crore at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad. (IIT-H). These included academic buildings, hostel buildings, faculty and staff towers, a technology research park, a convention centre, a knowledge centre, a guest house, a lecture hall complex, a health care facility and other buildings. The PM was to also lay the foundation stone for the widening of the two-lane stretch of NH 161B between Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar, estimated at Rs 513 crore.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi party president K Chandrashekar Rao had announced a massive public meeting in Khammam town on January 18, on the eve of the PM’s scheduled visit. The CM has sent out invitations to chief ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Kerala, apart from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy to the first public meeting of BRS after rechristening itself.