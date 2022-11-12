‘I get 2-3 kg gaali everyday, but… ‘: PM Modi taunts KCR in Telangana

Taking a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he receives two to three kilos of ‘gaali‘ (abuse) every day, but his body converts this source into nutrition.

Addressing BJP workers in Hyderabad, Modi said that many people have asked him how he does not feel tired despite working so hard.

“I don’t get tired because every day I eat 2-3 kg of gaali (abuse)… God has blessed me in such a way that it gets converted into nutrition inside me,” he continued.

“Out of desperation, some people keep abusing Modi everyday. But there is no need to get worried. Laugh at those abuses over a cup of tea. Move ahead with the firm belief that the lotus is going to bloom. They have nothing left but to abuse,” PM Modi said.

Modi targeted KCR, without naming him, and accused him of corruption and dynasty politics. The state needs “people first, not family first” government, he said.

PM Modi targeted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (earlier Telangana Rashtra Samithi) saying it had “betrayed” the people of the state.

If by abusing me and BJP, Telangana’s situation and the lives of people get improved, continue abusing us. But if my opposition thinks that it can abuse people of Telangana, that will not be tolerated. – PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Qe5vWMChP6 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 12, 2022

He also accused the Telangana government of deliberately hindering the Centre’s development schemes in the state. Taking a dig at KCR’s “superstitious beliefs”, he said, “Telangana is a centre of information technology. But superstition is being promoted in this modern city, which is very sad. If Telangana is to be developed, if we have to lift it from backwardness, then first we have to remove superstition from here.”

Earlier in the day, while addressing the media at Begumpet airport in Telangana, PM Modi blamed the ruling party in the state for its slow progress. “In recent times, where ever bypolls were held, the message is loud and clear that the sunrise is not far. Darkness will vanish. Lotus will bloom everywhere in Telangana,” PM Modi said.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to the state after the BJP’s national executive council meeting in July and the party’s defeat in the recent Munugode Assembly bye-election.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was in Andhra Pradesh, where he inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects in Vishakhapatnam. These projects included the Andhra section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. In Andhra, PM Modi also inaugurated the first phase of the new green campus of the Indian Institute of Management in Visakhapatnam, and a Rs 26,000 crore project for the expansion and modernisation of HPCL’s petroleum refinery.