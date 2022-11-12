PM Narendra Modi in Hyderabad today, to rededicate RFCL plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Hyderabad around 1.30 pm Saturday at the Begumpet airport where he will be received by Telangana Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. This is the PM’s first visit to the state after BJP’s national executive council meeting in Hyderabad in July and the party’s defeat in the recent Munugode Assembly by-election.

Hearty welcome to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji to Telangana. A new paradigm of socio-economic development with impetus to #AtmaNirbharBharat is shaping under your visionary leadership. We all, here in Telangana, are looking forward to welcome & hear you. pic.twitter.com/jXDUBKCIgw — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 12, 2022

PM Modi is expected to address party workers at the airport and leave for Peddapalli district to re-dedicate the gas-based ammonia urea plant Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL). He will also address a rally at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium at NTPC-Ramagundam. Inauguration of a railway line and launching three highway projects are part of his programmes in Telangana.

The PM will leave for Delhi from Begumpet airport in the evening.

The party’s local unit is planning a rousing welcome for Modi at the airport. While flex banners with “Modi No Entry” have come up in different parts of the city, union minister G Kishan Reddy told reporters that these banners were designed at the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘s residence and put up in the name of ‘benami’ organisations. TRS party leaders have asked why the PM was inaugurating RFCL now as the plant has been operational for a year now.

The plant started its commercial operations in March last year.