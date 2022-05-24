Hyderabad: Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, curbs on drones within 5 km of ISB

The Telangana police Tuesday banned flying remote-controlled drones within a 5 km radius of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and also the Gachibowli stadium, from noon on May 25 to 6 pm on May 26, in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the business school.

A notification issued Tuesday by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, in charge of Cyberabad Commissionerate, stated that flying remotely controlled drones or paragliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft is punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“Inputs have been received by intelligence agencies about the possibility of attacks by terrorist/antisocial elements by the use of para-gliders, remote controlled drones, remote controlled micro-light aircraft etc., and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and also there is a grave danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property on that account,” the notification said. Anand was not available for comment.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the Indian School of Business on Thursday to participate in the institute’s 20th anniversary celebrations. The PM will plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB MyStamp and Special Cover, apart from awarding medals to academic scholars of excellence, according to ISB Dean Madan Pillutla.

The notification cited a memorandum dated May 10, 2019, from the Ministry of Home Affairs on the possibilities of a terrorist attack using paragliders, remote-controlled drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft etc in the backdrop of an increasing trend of using drones by event organisers for live telecasts and photography.

Traffic diversions, staggered office timings

Given the Prime Minister’s visit, the Cyberabad police issued traffic diversions in the IT corridor between 1 pm and 5 pm on Thursday. The police have announced alternate routes for those working in offices located between Gachibowli stadium and IIIT-Hyderabad junction and Wipro circle. Police have advised staggering of work timings for offices here or allow work from home to avoid vehicular congestion on road. The ISB is located in the midst of large campuses of several IT companies, including Wipro and Microsoft.

Traffic from Gachibowli junction towards Lingampally and vice-versa will be diverted to Masjid Banda via the Botanical Garden and HCU depot. Similarly, traffic from Wipro towards Lingampally will be diverted towards Gowlidoddi to Gopanpally crossroad and Nallagandla. Traffic from the Wipro circle towards the Gachibowli junction will be diverted to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and L&T towers. The traffic from the cable bridge towards the Gachibowli junction will be diverted to Madhapur and Kothaguda to reach Gachibowli. The police have also restricted the movement of heavy vehicles on these roads.