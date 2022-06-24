BJP national meet: Hyderabad police gears up ahead of PM Modi’s visit next week

The Hyderabad city police, along with state government departments, have put elaborate security arrangements in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad to attend the party’s national executive and to address a public meeting in Secunderabad.

The BJP is holding its national executive meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2-3 and Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a rally at the parade grounds at the culmination of the meeting.

The last time the BJP held its national executive in the city was in 2004 when the party promised to carve out a separate state of Telangana without delay if it came to power. This time, the party’s agenda is to send strong signals to the people about its mission to wrest power from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), headed by K Chandrashekar Rao, in the Assembly elections next year. Apart from Union ministers and senior party leaders, chief ministers of the ruling party are expected to be in attendance at the meeting.

On Thursday, after a review meeting with other departments, army officials and representatives from the BJP, city police commissioner C V Anand said the city police will deploy its forces and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) while additional reinforcements have also been put on standby. Deployment of snipers, anti-sabotage checks, rooftop watch, mufti parties, route maps, trial runs and multi-layer security arrangements are being made in the city.

“Anti-sabotage precautions, along with access control, constitute the cornerstone of any security arrangement for the protection of VVIPs. Law and order, traffic officials were instructed to make all security plans in strict adherence to the SPG’s Blue Book,” the commissioner said.

He added that elaborate measures have been devised to deal with spontaneous protests and that only valid pass holders will be allowed to participate in the public meeting. All attendees will be frisked, he said. The meeting discussed details of the Prime Minister’s visit, his arrival, stay, attendance and departure apart from contingency plans in case of emergencies.

Commissioner Anand also wanted the BJP representatives to set up coordination committees to liaison with the officials of all departments and the Special Protection Group (SPG), and asked them not to make any last-minute changes to the programme. Secunderabad Cantonment officials were asked to arrange adequate parking facilities for vehicles carrying the public from various districts of Telangana.

In view of the recent surge in cases of Covid-19, the authorities have asked all pass holders to undergo RT-PCR tests in advance and carry a Covid negative certificate. The medical and health department will have their medical teams and ambulances at the venues.