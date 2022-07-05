scorecardresearch
PM Modi: New India must reflect dreams of freedom fighters

As he unveiled a 30-foot bronze statue of the freedom fighter, Modi, who started his speech in Telugu, described Alluri Sitarama Raju as a symbol of bravery and courage of people from the indigenous communities, and an inspiration for all Indians.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
July 5, 2022 3:24:01 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Centre is making all efforts to provide rights to the tribal communities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday, calling for a “New India” that he said reflects the dreams of those who fought for India’s Independence.

“Our New India should be an India of their dreams,” Modi told a gathering to mark the 125th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram in East Godavari district. “Such India, where the poor, the farmers and workers, the backward classes and the Adivasis and the oppressed — all have equal opportunities.”

As he unveiled a 30-foot bronze statue of the freedom fighter, Modi, who started his speech in Telugu, described Alluri Sitarama Raju as a symbol of bravery and courage of people from the indigenous communities, and an inspiration for all Indians.

The Prime Minister also announced an Alluri Memorial Museum to be built in Lambasingi and an Alluri Dhyana Mandir in Mogallu. A Tribal Research Institute will also be developed at Visakhapatnam, Modi added.

