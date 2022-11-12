PM Modi lays foundation stone for 5 projects in Visakhapatnam, dedicates two to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a plaque for laying the foundation stone of five projects and dedicated two completed projects to the nation at a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam Saturday.

PM Modi, who is in the port city on a two-day tour, unveiled the plaque at a public meeting held at the Andhra University Engineering College ground. He later addressed a huge gathering. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishaw and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also addressed the crowd.

Modi pressed a button to lay the foundation stone for various projects, including construction of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor, modernisation of the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam railway station, a separate port road, and laying of the GAIL pipeline from Srikakulam to Angul in Odisha. The Prime Minister also dedicated two highways and the ONGC offshore deepwater project to the nation.

Also read | Pawan Kalyan calls on PM in Visakhapatnam

PM Modi will later arrive at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad and proceed to Ramagundam to dedicate Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd to the nation, and lay the foundation stone for national highway and railway projects. At Begumpet airport, the Prime Minister will address BJP workers and interact with state leaders of the party.

This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to the state this year and the first after the Munugode bypoll which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) – now known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi – won following a fierce contest with the BJP. Modi had earlier visited Hyderabad to inaugurate the Statue of Equality of philosopher-saint Ramanujacharya at the Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Academy (JIVA) in Muchintal near Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad, for a convocation ceremony at the Indian School of Business (ISB) and for the national executive meeting of the BJP.

On Saturday evening, PM Modi will address a public meeting at Mahatma Gandhi stadium, NTPC. Tight security arrangements have been made by local police as Left parties have given a call for a bandh and are organising protests against an alleged proposal to privatise the government-owned coal mining corporation Singareni Collieries Company.