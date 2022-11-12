scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

PM Modi lays foundation stone for 5 projects in Visakhapatnam, dedicates two to nation

PM Narendra Modi will later arrive at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad and proceed to Ramagundam to dedicate Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd to the nation

PM Modi in Vishakhapatnam. (Image source: BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a plaque for laying the foundation stone of five projects and dedicated two completed projects to the nation at a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam Saturday.

PM Modi, who is in the port city on a two-day tour, unveiled the plaque at a public meeting held at the Andhra University Engineering College ground. He later addressed a huge gathering. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishaw and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also addressed the crowd.

Modi pressed a button to lay the foundation stone for various projects, including construction of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor, modernisation of the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam railway station, a separate port road, and laying of the GAIL pipeline from Srikakulam to Angul in Odisha. The Prime Minister also dedicated two highways and the ONGC offshore deepwater project to the nation.

Also read |Pawan Kalyan calls on PM in Visakhapatnam

PM Modi will later arrive at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad and proceed to Ramagundam to dedicate Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd to the nation, and lay the foundation stone for national highway and railway projects. At Begumpet airport, the Prime Minister will address BJP workers and interact with state leaders of the party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...Premium
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...
Also read |Philosopher-saint Ramanujacharya, and the Statue of Equality in his honour

This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to the state this year and the first after the Munugode bypoll which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) – now known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi – won following a fierce contest with the BJP. Modi had earlier visited Hyderabad to inaugurate the Statue of Equality of philosopher-saint Ramanujacharya at the Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Academy (JIVA) in Muchintal near Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad, for a convocation ceremony at the Indian School of Business (ISB) and for the national executive meeting of the BJP.

More from Hyderabad

On Saturday evening, PM Modi will address a public meeting at Mahatma Gandhi stadium, NTPC. Tight security arrangements have been made by local police as Left parties have given a call for a bandh and are organising protests against an alleged proposal to privatise the government-owned coal mining corporation Singareni Collieries Company.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 12:48:46 pm
Next Story

What is the US’ Currency Monitoring List and why was India removed

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement