PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ‘temporarily postponed’ his one-day tour of Hyderabad scheduled on January 19, will virtually flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam on January 15 on the occasion of Sankranti festival.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the flagging of the semi-high speed express train on the festival day was a Sankranti gift to the people of two Telugu states. Reddy tweeted: “A Sankranti gift to the People of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh! In a major boost to rail connectivity in both states, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will virtually flag off the 8th Vande Bharat Train from Secunderabad Railway Station. 15th Jan, 2023 10:00 am.”

Reddy along with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be present at the Secunderabad railway station when the prime minister will virtually flag off the train. The train which arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Wednesday evening is yet to reach the Secunderabad railway station.

The prime minister was scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam besides kicking off various central government-sponsored developmental projects and also address a rally of supporters at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

According to the earlier plan, Modi was to arrive in the Telangana capital on January 19. He was scheduled to flag off a semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam from platform number 10, apart from laying the foundation for doubling of 85-km long tracks between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar, estimated to cost Rs 1,231 crore.

He was also scheduled to inaugurate the modernisation works of Secunderabad railway station for Rs 700 crore, besides kicking off works on a wagon workshop at Kazipet near Warangal, estimated to cost Rs 521 crore.

The PM was also scheduled to unveil projects worth Rs 2,597 crore at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad. These included academic buildings, hostel buildings, faculty and staff towers, a technology research park, a convention centre, a knowledge centre, a guest house, a lecture hall complex, a health care facility, and other buildings.

Modi was to also lay the foundation stone for the widening of the two-lane stretch of National Highway 161B between Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar, estimated at Rs 513 crore. Neither the BJP nor the Centre has cited any reason for the postponement of the prime minister’s scheduled visit to the state.