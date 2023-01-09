scorecardresearch
PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19, flag off Vande Bharat Express

According to BJP MP K Laxman, PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, besides inaugurating developmental works worth Rs 2,400 crore.

PM Modi will flag off a semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam from platform number 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on January 19 to inaugurate various developmental works to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore and flag off the Vande Bharat Express, said K Laxman, Rajya Sabha MP and the national president of BJP’s OBC Morcha. On the same day, the PM will also address a massive rally of supporters at the Parade ground in Secunderabad.

Laxman, along with state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, visited the Secunderabad railway station Monday and held a meeting with South Central Railway officials ahead of PM Modi’s visit. Besides the launch of the Vande Bharat Express train, the arrangements for various programmes to be launched by the Prime Minister were reviewed by the BJP leaders.

According to Laxman, PM Modi will flag off a semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam from platform number 10, apart from laying the foundation for doubling of tracks between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar, estimated to cost Rs 1,231 crore. He will also inaugurate the modernisation works of Secunderabad railway station for Rs 700 crore, besides kicking off works on a wagon workshop at Kazipet near Warangal, estimated to cost Rs 521 crore.

“In the interest of the people of Telangana and the state’s holistic development, the Centre has already taken up the construction of national highways in Telangana for Rs 1.04 lakh crore. In this regard, Telangana has reached second position in the country. Likewise, the Centre has undertaken large-scale doubling of railway tracks, MMTS and gauge conversion works. As part of that, PM Modi is coming to the state on the 19th to start various railway development works worth Rs 2,400 crore,” Laxman told reporters.

More from Hyderabad

PM Modi’s last visit to the state was on November 12 to formally inaugurate the revival of the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant in Ramagundam, dedicate a new railway line and lay the foundation stone for three highway projects. Terming his latest visit and the launch of multi-crore projects as a New Year gift to the state, Laxman said he hoped the PM’s visit would expose the leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and their lies.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 15:39 IST
