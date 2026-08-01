PM Modi inaugurates Bhogapuram airport, projects worth nearly Rs 18,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several development projects worth nearly Rs 18,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. He also inaugurated the Rs 5,700 crore Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district. Taking a dig at Congress, PM Modi said that earlier airports were named after only one family.’

The newly inaugurated development projects include Rs 460 crore ASIP Semiconductor Project, Rs 5,550 crore Kurnool Wind and Solar Energy Zones (Part A and Part B). PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Rs 460 crore ASIP Semiconductor Project in Visakhapatnam, being developed by ASIP Technologies Pvt Ltd in partnership with APACT of South Korea.

ASIP Semiconductor Project in Visakhapatnam is Andhra Pradesh’s first semiconductor manufacturing facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission, which will manufacture around 96 million semiconductor chips annually and foster a robust ancillary ecosystem to support semiconductor manufacturing.

PM Modi also inaugurated the POWERGRID transmission scheme for the Solar Energy Zones in Ananthapuram (2,500 MW) and Kurnool (1,000 MW), developed at a cost of over Rs 820 crore.

Bhogapuram Airport to become runway for Andhra’s development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his in Andhra Pradesh said that the Bhogapuram airport would become the runway for the state’s development.

He said India’s aviation sector had expanded from 74 airports to 166 over the past 12 years. He added that railway projects worth about Rs 1 lakh crore are currently underway in Andhra Pradesh and major ports, from Visakhapatnam to Krishnapatnam, are being modernised and given a new shape.

Delighted to inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram. This is a landmark project that will strengthen connectivity and accelerate Andhra Pradesh’s growth. This airport brings together advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies to ensure… pic.twitter.com/9FkHVVh7ua — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2026

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for National Highway (NH) projects worth over Rs 1,880 crore. The projects launched include the four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Recherla to Guruvaygudem section of NH-365 BG, the four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Guruvaygudem to Devarapalle section of NH-365BG, and the four-lane Tadipatri Bypass on NH-67.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a high-level bridge at Lingasamudram on the Penchalakona–Yerpedu section of National Highway-565.

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The project will help ease traffic congestion in Vijayawada and other cities, improve road safety, reduce travel time between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, and strengthen regional connectivity.