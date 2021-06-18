Plumber dies at Hyderabad airport, investigation underway

The cause of death is being ascertained while it is suspected to be caused by asphyxiation after inhaling toxic fumes. (Photo by Shamshabad police)

A plumber tasked with cleaning a drainage line at the arrival area of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad died late Thursday evening. The cause of death is being ascertained while it is suspected to be caused by asphyxiation after inhaling toxic fumes.

Two of his colleagues who tried to help him fell unconscious in a similar manner and were rushed to Apollo Medical Center in the airport premises for medical attention. The incident took place at 8 pm Thursday.

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, in an official statement, said “A worker of Faber Sindoori Facilities Management Services was found dead today. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. We are offering all our support to the family of the deceased.”

The deceased person was identified as Narasimha Reddy. The 42-year-old had been working as a plumber with Faber Sindoori Facility Management Services (AMC for PTB facility airport), said N Prakash Reddy, DCP Shamshabad.

On Thursday evening, three workers climbed up the overhead duct with the help of a ladder to check for drainage leakage at arrivals. To clear any blockage in the drain, they poured acid into it. Due to the fumes, Narasimha Reddy died. The other two persons are safe. The deceased has been moved to Gandhi hospital morgue for postmortem examination, the DCP added.

A case is registered under section 304 A of IPC for causing death by negligence against Faber Sindoori Facility Management Services. The GMR spokesperson refused to divulge any more details citing a police investigation that is underway. The health of the two workers is stable. “We don’t know the cause of his death yet,” he said.