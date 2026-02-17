Plea against merger of 27 civic bodies into Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation: Telangana HC asks state to respond in 4 weeks

The Telangana High Court refused to grant any interim orders against the operation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Act, 2026, and the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Written by: Rahul V Pisharody
3 min readFeb 17, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy, representing the Telangana Government, contended that there was nothing unconstitutional about the statute and sought at least four weeks to respond to the writ petition.
The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to respond to a batch of writ petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 2026 amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act and the Telangana Municipalities Act, which allow the merger of 27 urban local bodies into GHMC.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin refused to grant any interim orders against the operation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Act, 2026, and the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The writ petitions, filed by R Laxman and Rajamoni Raju, challenging the merger of 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations located within the outer ring road into GHMC, termed the amendments as unconstitutional, arbitrary and violative of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, the constitutional scheme under Part IX-A, particularly Articles 243Q and 243U.

The petitioners claimed that, under the GHMC Act 1955, any alteration or expansion of city limits should be carried out only through a notification-based process, after consultation with the Corporation and subject to prior publication, to ensure transparency, public participation, and institutional consultation. These amendments, the petitioners claim, fundamentally alter the territorial jurisdiction, governance framework, and taxation regime of their area without complying with mandatory procedural safeguards.

Representing the petitioners, Senior Advocate L Ravichander argued that Article 243Q required the constitution of any municipal corporation only in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and that such formation will have to be preceded by a notification by the governor after considering the population of the area, its density, revenue, and percentage of employment in non-agricultural activity.

Ravichander contended that the government clearly failed to follow the procedure prescribed by law, and the statute reflected the legislature’s failure to adhere to constitutional norms. He submitted that the procedure prescribed by law is a safeguard of the rule of law, and expressed his apprehension that an election notification, if issued now, would render the writ petition infructuous.

Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy, representing the Telangana Government, contended that there was nothing unconstitutional about the statute and sought at least four weeks to respond to the writ petition.

Story continues below this ad

The bench accommodated an additional week for a reply, and posted the matter for further hearing on March 24.

Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.

