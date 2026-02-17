Plea against merger of 27 civic bodies into Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation: Telangana HC asks state to respond in 4 weeks

Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy, representing the Telangana Government, contended that there was nothing unconstitutional about the statute and sought at least four weeks to respond to the writ petition.

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to respond to a batch of writ petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 2026 amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act and the Telangana Municipalities Act, which allow the merger of 27 urban local bodies into GHMC.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin refused to grant any interim orders against the operation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Act, 2026, and the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The writ petitions, filed by R Laxman and Rajamoni Raju, challenging the merger of 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations located within the outer ring road into GHMC, termed the amendments as unconstitutional, arbitrary and violative of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, the constitutional scheme under Part IX-A, particularly Articles 243Q and 243U.