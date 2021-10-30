Phone checks, raids: Telangana drug drive nets 50 in 3 days

Over the last three days, the police in Telangana’s Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Commissionerates have arrested more than 50 alleged drug peddlers, transporters and dealers as part of a drive against the marijuana trade.

In Hyderabad, police are checking the phones of suspected peddlers and users to look for contacts in an alleged marijuana smuggling ring. They began doing this after arresting an alleged inter-state marijuana smuggler, Vanapalli Naga Sai, and finding a Whatsapp group in his phone comprising agents, peddlers and suppliers, both local and from different states. The police had seized 40 kg of marijuana from him and found bulk orders for 100 kg or more in that Whatsapp group.

Police are also conducting raids at bus stations and suspected dens of peddlers. While Hyderabad City Police have formed teams tasked with going after peddlers, Cyberabad Police have formed a Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act enforcement cell. On October 27-28, Cyberabad Police arrested 17 alleged smugglers and sellers and seized 11 kg of ganja. “The state government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards offenders,” said Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy.

Officials said the smugglers contact ganja cultivators at the Andhra-Odisha border in Visakhapatnam’s Araku Valley region, and purchase marijuana for Rs 1,500 per kg. It is then transported by road to Hyderabad where it is sold to traders for Rs 5,000-10,000 per kg.

Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that on Friday, a special operations team seized 110 kg of marijuana from two suppliers from Rajasthan.

Police launched the drive after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed concern over the issue. He had said on October 20: “Eradicate the ganja mafia and don’t spare the criminals whoever they may be.’’