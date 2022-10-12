Phase 2 clinical trials of Covid-19 antidote VINCOV-19 completed successfully

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) Tuesday announced that the central varsity along with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), which is a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) institute, has completed successfully the phase 2 clinical trials of its Covid-19 antidote VINCOV-19 across multiple centres in India.

Researchers from the two institutions collaborated with Hyderabad-based immunological firm VINS Bioproducts Limited to complete the phase-2 clinical trials of VINCOV-19, India’s first antidote and a cure against SARS-CoV-2 virus. VINCOV-19 is now ready for market authorisation and simultaneous phase-3 clinical trials, a statement by the University of Hyderabad said.

While the CCMB helped develop the viral antigen, the UoH helped with product characterization. VINS Bioproducts Limited managed the equine immunization and clinical development in their manufacturing plant in Telangana.

The phase 2 clinical trials were conducted across multiple centres in India and included over 200 patients. The trials also included testing the antidote against the Omicron variant to ensure maximum coverage against the virus and its known mutations. It was completed in September 2022.

According to the statement, VINCOV-19 was administered to patients with moderate severity of Covid-19. One group of patients was given VINCOV-19, along with Standard of Care (SoC), and another group was given Standard of Care (SoC) only.

“VINCOV-19 showed an excellent safety profile in the Phase 2 trials. There was a good and early improvement in the clinical condition of the patients administered VINCOV-19,” it said.

“VINCOV-19 contains Equine polyclonal antibodies (EpAbs) against the Covid-19 virus. VINCOV-19 comprises highly purified antibody fragments that have a high neutralizing capacity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Since neutralizing antibodies could block the internalization of SARS-CoV-2 to lung cells, it was postulated that their passive administration should render maximal clinical benefits if they are applied at the early stages of the disease,” the statement added.

Professor B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor of UoH, said the collaboration of academia and industry with complementing technical and infrastructural strengths yielded fruitful results in less than a year. “These therapeutic antibodies are the first in India and among the few around the globe. It is essential to have multiple options, including therapeutic antibodies, especially for severe clinical cases of Covid. It is a major step for the future targeted collaborations between academia and industry,” said Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, Director of CSIR-CCMB.

Dr Krishnan H Harshan of the CSIR-CCMB and Dr Nooruddin Khan, Associate Professor at the Department of Animal Biology of UoH, who led the two teams, hailed the academia-industry collaboration which overcame all uncertainties with the development of VINCOV19 in fighting the pandemic.

Siddharth Daga, CEO of VINS Bioproducts Limited, who agreed with the two scientists, said, “We would urge the authorities to allow us the market authorization so that we can strengthen our fight against Covid-19.”