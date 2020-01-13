‘Petty argument’ escalates in Telangana town, homes, vehicles set ablaze

According to authorities, 13 houses were damaged due to the fire. While 24 two-wheelers were fully burnt, one autorickshaw and one car were partially burnt. According to authorities, 13 houses were damaged due to the fire. While 24 two-wheelers were fully burnt, one autorickshaw and one car were partially burnt.

Internet services have been suspended in Telangana’s Bhainsa town and its adjoining areas for at least three days following clashes between two groups, which saw stone-pelting and several houses and vehicles being set on fire.

According to the police, a petty argument on the road on Sunday night escalated, leading to the tensions in Bhainsa, a “communally sensitive” town in Nirmal district.

Officers said youngsters on bikes were allegedly causing a ruckus in Korba-galli around 9 pm on Sunday. Some locals scolded them, and the men left. However, a large group reached the place a couple of hours later, and set houses and vehicles ablaze.

According to a note jointly issued by Nirmal district collector M Prashanti and SP C Shashidhar Raju, the arson was followed by stone-pelting between two communities.

The Nirmal district police reached the spot around 11:30 pm, and the mob allegedly attacked police personnel too.

“Subsequently, additional police forces were drawn from Ramagundem, Siddipet, Jagtial, Sircilla and Adilabad districts. The situation was brought in control by 3 am. Revenue officials have started door-to-door enumeration of damages. Thirteen houses were damaged due to fire. Twenty-four two-wheelers were fully burnt, while one autorickshaw and one car were partially burned,” said the note.

After stone-pelting was reported on Monday too, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from January 13 to 15 in Bhainsa division. Internet services have been snapped in Bhainsa in Nirmal district, and also nearby districts of Adilabad, Asifabad and Manchirial.

“FIRs are being registered in police stations. CCTv footages are being examined. Confidence-building measures are being taken,” added the note.

At least 50 policemen have suffered minor injuries in the stone-pelting. SP Sasidhar Raju and town inspector Venugopal are among those injured. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the SP said everything is under control now.

