Petrol pump rush in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh prompts a clarification: ‘Stop panic buying’

As fuel stations in many cities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh witnessed panic buying of fuel on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association and the AP Federation of Petroleum Traders issued statements saying there was no fuel shortage in the states.
“It has come to our notice that due to the circulation of false and misleading news regarding fuel shortage, many people are rushing to fuel stations and filling their tanks unnecessarily. This panic buying has led to an abnormal surge in sales – nearly 2.5 to 3 times the normal level – resulting in temporary stock exhaustion at several retail outlets across the country. We would like to assure all citizens that there is no shortage of fuel. Adequate stock is available with HPCL, IOCL and BPCL. Supply chains are functioning normally. Avoid panic buying. Do not store fuel in unauthorised containers. Purchase fuel only as per your regular requirements,” the statement by Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association said.
A similar statement was issued by petroleum dealers in Andhra Pradesh. Except in Vijayawada, there was no panic buying in other parts of AP, officials said.
This follows an appeal by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar to citizens not to indulge in panic buying. “There is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in Hyderabad. Adequate stock is available, and supply is running smoothly across the city. Citizens are requested not to panic or rush to fuel stations, as such actions may lead to unnecessary congestion and disruption. Hyderabad City Police is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with all departments. We urge everyone to remain calm, avoid spreading or believing in rumours, and cooperate with authorities to ensure normalcy is maintained,” he said.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a review meeting regarding the state’s stocks of petrol, gas cylinders, and urea. Discussions will focus on measures to ensure there are no disruptions to the fuel supply.
Specifically, the meeting addresses precautionary measures and inventory management to prevent any shortages of petrol and gas, a statement from the CMO said. The panic buying was triggered by a few fuel stations that posted notices saying there was no stock after heavy sales had exhausted their stock for the day.
The panic comes against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East, which has hit fuel and energy supplies across the world. India is among the countries affected by the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More