Petrol pump rush in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh prompts a clarification: ‘Stop panic buying’

A similar statement was issued by petroleum dealers in Andhra Pradesh. Except in Vijayawada, there was no panic buying in other parts of AP, officials said. (Photo/PTI)

As fuel stations in many cities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh witnessed panic buying of fuel on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association and the AP Federation of Petroleum Traders issued statements saying there was no fuel shortage in the states.

“It has come to our notice that due to the circulation of false and misleading news regarding fuel shortage, many people are rushing to fuel stations and filling their tanks unnecessarily. This panic buying has led to an abnormal surge in sales – nearly 2.5 to 3 times the normal level – resulting in temporary stock exhaustion at several retail outlets across the country. We would like to assure all citizens that there is no shortage of fuel. Adequate stock is available with HPCL, IOCL and BPCL. Supply chains are functioning normally. Avoid panic buying. Do not store fuel in unauthorised containers. Purchase fuel only as per your regular requirements,” the statement by Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association said.