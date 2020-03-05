Hyderabad: Fraudsters pose as Paytm executives, rob users of Rs. 2.2 lakh

Three cases have been registered under Sections 419, 420 of IPC and 66-C, 66-D of IT Act and are being investigated into. (Representational Image) Three cases have been registered under Sections 419, 420 of IPC and 66-C, 66-D of IT Act and are being investigated into. (Representational Image)

The Cyberabad Police have received three similar complaints over a week’s time which now points toward a new modus operandi of fraud in the name of KYC updation. In three complaints, the victims have lost Rs 2.2 lakh soon after they download an app on the advise of the fraudsters who pose as PayTM executives.

Three cases have been registered under Sections 419, 420 of IPC and 66-C, 66-D of IT Act and are being investigated into. The complainants told police that the money in their accounts are debited by the fraudsters in multiple transactions.

In all three cases, the complainants have said that they received a message on their mobile informing them that their PayTm account has been suspended as their KYC was not done.

The victims were then asked to call a certain phone number for updation of KYC. For updating the KYC, they are then asked by an executive to download different applications like Any Desk app, Quick Support App, Team Viewer App, etc, police said.

When the customer downloads the application, they are being asked to transfer a nominal amount of one rupee or Rs 100/- for verification. When the customer transfers the money by entering his bank account details, his accounts are hacked and money is debited into the fraudster’s accounts in different transactions, the police statement said.

