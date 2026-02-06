Speculation rife as Pawan Kalyan cancels Telangana campaign trip at last moment

Pawan Kalyan belongs to the Kapu community, which has a sizeable population in some parts of Telangana. (Source: FB)

Just a day before he was scheduled to go to Telangana on a campaign for the urban local body elections in the state, NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has cancelled the trip.

The Jana Sena Party chief was set to tour four constituencies in south Telangana on February 7, sources close to him said. The Telangana local body polls are scheduled to be held on February 11. The results will be declared on February 13.

Sources close to Kalyan maintained he cancelled the tour because of a minor health issue. At the same time, speculation is rife whether the visit ran into rough weather after his comments blaming an “evil eye” for issues in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema region. Many political leaders had interpreted this as a jab at Telangana and demanded that Kalyan apologise.