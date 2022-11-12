Pawan Kalyan calls on PM in Visakhapatnam

Actor and Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday with the actor-cum-politician predicting “good days for Andhra Pradesh in future” after the interaction.

The meeting between Modi and Kalyan during the Prime Minister’s visit to Andhra Pradesh assumes significance amid the current political scenario in the state. Jana Sena is an ally of the BJP in state. “I met him after a gap of over eight years. He enquired about Andhra and I told him whatever I knew,” Kalyan said.

Modi, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening to inaugurate several development projects on Saturday, held a rousing roadshow from Maruti Junction to Naval Dockyard.

On Saturday, Modi will virtually inaugurate a slew of Central projects jointly with the state government, before addressing a public meeting at Andhra University Engineering College grounds.

Earlier today, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received the Prime Minister at the Visakhapatnam airport. On Saturday, the PM will arrive around 10 am to address a public meeting and return to New Delhi at noon.