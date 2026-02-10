Parental control not enough, need law to regulate social media for teens: TDP writes to I&B Minister

In India, 90% of the children between ages 14 and 16 have smartphones, and over 75% actively use social media, the letter pointed out. (File Photo)

NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to explore a legal framework to protect children online by limiting social media use.

TDP floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Lavu Krishna Devarayalu, has submitted a letter to I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, stating that the country needs Social Media (Age Restrictions and Online Safety) Bill, which “proposes a minimum age threshold for social media access, mandatory age verification mechanisms, and permanent deletion of children’s personal data collected during verification, along with strong enforcement and penalties for non-compliance”.

The letter cited recent cases of distress among children in Ghaziabad and Lucknow, linked to social media use, and said that a legal framework is required to protect young people from overindulgence in social media.