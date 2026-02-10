Parental control not enough, need law to regulate social media for teens: TDP writes to I&B Minister
The letter cited recent cases of distress among children in Ghaziabad and Lucknow, linked to social media use, and said that a legal framework is required to protect young people from overindulgence online.
NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to explore a legal framework to protect children online by limiting social media use.
TDP floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Lavu Krishna Devarayalu, has submitted a letter to I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, stating that the country needs Social Media (Age Restrictions and Online Safety) Bill, which “proposes a minimum age threshold for social media access, mandatory age verification mechanisms, and permanent deletion of children’s personal data collected during verification, along with strong enforcement and penalties for non-compliance”.
The TDP leader has asked the ministry to consider setting up a dedicated committee or expert group to study age-based regulation of social media and recommend a comprehensive national policy.
Devarayulu, in his letter, cites several countries which have implemented age restrictions on social media use. The letter reads, “Several countries have begun responding to this challenge through decisive legislative action. Australia has enacted a ban on social media access for children under 16, while Denmark, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand are actively considering or advancing similar age-based restrictions as part of broader online safety frameworks. This reflects an emerging global consensus that parental controls alone are insufficient and that responsibility must rest squarely with platforms.”
The NDA government led by the TDP in Andhra Pradesh is actively examining the issue, the letter said.
In India, 90% of the children between ages 14 and 16 have smartphones, and over 75% actively use social media, the letter pointed out. The letter also cites studies indicating that 60% of children are either exposed to age-inappropriate or harmful content and bullying online.
The letter states that the TDP will stand for this regulation at the state and national level because there is an overwhelming concern regarding children’s safety on social media platforms.
