Hyderabad: Panther like wild cat on terrace, leopard lounging on streets create panic

Two felines were spotted in Hyderabad on Thursday morning, creating mayhem among people. While one was a black cat, spotted at Fateh Darwaza of Golconda fort, the other was a leopard that was spotted resting beside a median on an underpass near Katedan in Rajendranagar.

The animal rescue team of the Nehru Zoo Park captured the black cat, mistaken as a panther, and clarified it was an Asian Palm Civet. The animal was shifted to the Zoo Park and its health condition is said to be stable. The civet cat was seen roaming on the terrace of houses in the locality.

Not black panther, but a civet cat, clarifies forest dept after sighting of the black cat spread panic in Golconda area last night. It has been rescued and shifted to the Nehru Zoo park. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/eCKnEHqpui — Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile, hunt is underway for the leopard that fled the underpass after crowds swelled around it on NH-7 and entered a farmland near Budvel railway station. A rescue team, led by Dr MA Hakeem, deputy director(Vet) has placed cameras and trap cages near the site where the leopard was spotted.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Hakeem said, the search for the leopard is progressing and will run into the night. “The leopard appears very active and fast. The police report says there could be a minor injury. We are still searching for the leopard and one team will remain stationed here for the night,” said Dr Hakeem.

The local police had used drone cameras for a better view of the farmland but could not trace the big cat. “It is a very thick and bushy area. Though it is around 50 acres of land, the compound wall is only 4-5 feet tall. The leopard could escape easily,” he added.

In the ongoing lockdown period, the forest department personnel, so far, has rescued at least three leopards from Shadnagar, Nalgonda and Nampally areas. An Asian Palm Civet was rescued Thursday morning, meanwhile, a sloth bear was rescued from an agricultural field in Thorrur village of Mahabubabad district a few days ago and released in the wild. Similarly, a six-foot-long crocodile was rescued from the agricultural field in Srirangapur village in Wanaparthy district and later released in Priyadarshini Jurala Project.

