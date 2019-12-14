Two foreign nationals arrested for peddling drugs in Hyderabad

They seized 8 grams cocaine, 9 grams MDMA and 4 ecstasy tablets from the duo. They seized 8 grams cocaine, 9 grams MDMA and 4 ecstasy tablets from the duo.

Two foreigners from Palestine and Oman were arrested by the Excise Enforcement team of the Prohibition and Excise Department Saturday after they were found in possession of contraband substances. They seized 8 grams cocaine, 9 grams MDMA and 4 ecstasy tablets from the duo.

According to officials, Saeed Ali(33) from Palestine has been living in Hyderabad for the last 10 years. He was booked in a drug case in July 2018. On the other hand, Abdurabu from Oman has been living in the city for the last 5 years. He was earlier booked in a case of cheating and harassing a woman. Both of them were addicted to drugs and have been supplying drugs at pubs, said officials in a release.

They were selling cocaine at Rs 7,000 per gram, MDMA at Rs 4,000 per gram and Ecstacy pills at Rs 2,000 per pill. Inquiries revealed that the drugs were being supplied by one Daddy of Bengaluru and one Dola of Goa, both of whom are absconding.

A Honda Activa, four mobile phones and a sum of Rs 30,000 towards sale proceeds were seized from the duo. They were handed over to the Prohibition and Excise Station Ameerpet for further investigation.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd