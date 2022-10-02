scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Pakistani terror plot foiled with arrest of three men with grenades: Hyderabad police

One of them, Abdul Zahed is an accused in a case related to a suicide attack on police in Begumpet in 2005

HyderabadPolice said Zahed, Mohammed Sameeuddin (39) and Maaz Hasan Farooq (29) were arrested from Malakpet on the basis of information about the first accused receiving a consignment of hand grenades.

Three people were arrested with four hand grenades in Hyderabad on Sunday, according to police, who said the trio were planning terror attacks on public gatherings in the state capital and elsewhere in Telangana.

A statement from police commissioner C V Anand said Abdul Zahed (39), of Malakpet, who was “involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad in the past, revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits again, conspired to cause terror acts including blasts and lone-wolf attacks in Hyderabad city to create terror among the minds of the common public.”

As per the statement, Zahed told police that Farhatullah Ghori, Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed–absconding terror suspects from Hyderabad “who have settled in Pakistan”–had revived their contact with him. They motivated and financed Zahed to carry out terror attacks, for which he recruited Sameeuddin and Maaz, according to police.

Police said Zahed was an accused in several cases including one related to a 2005 suicide attack on the office of the police commissioner’s task force in Begumpet. He had been in regular touch with his Pakistani handlers, they added.

“Hyderabad city police collected precise information about the clandestine activities of this group and foiled their plans with their timely arrest,” the statement said. Apart from four hand grenades, police recovered five mobile phones, a motorcycle and Rs 5.4 lakh.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 06:58:32 pm
