Owaisi lodges complaint against ‘point-blank’ video featuring Himanta image: ‘Deliberate and malicious acts to outrage’

The AIMIM supremo filed a complaint in Hyderabad for what he called Assam CM's 'deliberate and malicious acts of outraging the religious feelings of Muslims, promoting enmity between two communities, and making imputations which are prejudicial to national integration'.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
2 min readHyderabadFeb 9, 2026 03:59 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa SarmaHyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi files complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Express Archive)
A complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been lodged with Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar in connection with the now-deleted social media video posted by the Assam BJP, which shows an image of Sarma aiming a rifle at two men in skullcaps, including one who resembles Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

In his complaint to the police, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, wrote: “Complaint against the sitting Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for his deliberate and malicious acts of outraging the religious feelings of Muslims, promoting enmity between two communities, and making imputations which are prejudicial to national integration.”

Asked about the status of the complaint, Hyderabad CP V C Sajjanar told The Indian Express: “We are looking into the matter and will do the needful under the law.”

Referring to the video, Owaisi wrote: “I submit that a recent video posted by the official X account of the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party on February 7, which was taken down a day later but is still available on social media, depicts Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma portrayed as armed with a firearm and targeting it towards persons very obviously depicted as Muslims, and shooting them.”

Also Read | Himanta now invokes Mahatma Gandhi: Need ‘non-cooperation’ against ‘Miyas’

The complaint added: “The said post and video with the imagery used in it and statements like ‘point blank shot’ and ‘no mercy’, is deliberate and malicious acts to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims, promote hatred and ill-will between religious communities and incite communal violence. The video was posted online and was available throughout India including the jurisdiction of your office”.

The complaint also mentions that Sarma “has for the last several years, been continuously making statements against Muslim community through social media, print media, public speeches and other platforms. Many such speeches are still available in the public domain”.

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

