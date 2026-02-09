Owaisi lodges complaint against ‘point-blank’ video featuring Himanta image: ‘Deliberate and malicious acts to outrage’

A complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been lodged with Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar in connection with the now-deleted social media video posted by the Assam BJP, which shows an image of Sarma aiming a rifle at two men in skullcaps, including one who resembles Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

In his complaint to the police, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, wrote: “Complaint against the sitting Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for his deliberate and malicious acts of outraging the religious feelings of Muslims, promoting enmity between two communities, and making imputations which are prejudicial to national integration.”