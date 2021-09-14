Over 30 lakh women handed govt plots to construct houses in Andhra

At least 31 lakh women in Andhra Pradesh belonging to socially and economically backward families have received land sites to construct houses. The state government allotted the plots to eligible women, most of whom are members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said that the state government is appealing to banks to provide a loan of Rs 35,000 to each woman to construct houses while the state government will also help the women financially to build houses on the sites allotted to them. Construction of about 10 lakh houses has already started.

Last year the government had identified lands in all 13 districts of the state to be given to landless families. Officials said that 26,655 acres of land have been identified to be given to these beneficiaries — 20,751 acres in rural areas and 5,903 acres in urban areas. The government had decided to give 48 sq yards of land to each landless family and register it in the name of the woman of the family. Initially, 25,26,345 beneficiaries were identified but more landless families living in urban areas were added to the list.

Rajendranath said that the beneficiaries have been identified based on their economic and social background apart from their landlessness and that the government wants to discourage illegal slum settlements by giving land legally to landless families.

“We will help them financially to construct the houses too,” he said. Officials said that the house sites were being registered in the name of the woman of the family to provide long-term security and empower them. The sites are being registered only after the family approves the location, and they are also being shown house models and plans to build houses that are cost-effective.

The sites have been allocated in 17,000 layouts across the state. To provide basic amenities and civic infrastructure in all these layouts, the government will spend over Rs 34,000 crores including about 4,128 crores on providing drinking water, Rs 22,587 crore on roads and drainage, Rs 4,986 crore on power supply, Rs 627 crore on the internet, and Rs 567 crore on other facilities for these colonies.

The government has also given three options to the families to build houses. One option is government provides construction material like steel, cement and other things at government rates, and labour cost; the second is to let the family construct the house and the government reimburses eligible amount; third is government builds and hands over the house. Model houses are being constructed in all areas where sites have been given for the beneficiaries to choose from.