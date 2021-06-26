Over 1 crore people given Covid-19 vaccines in Telangana

More than 1 crore people have been administered a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Telangana till Friday, the health department said.

Of the 1,00,53,358 people inoculated so far, 86,06,292 have received their first dose while 14,47,056 have been fully vaccinated.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Somesh Kumar said the state has the capacity to administer nearly 7 lakh vaccines a day, as against the 2 lakh being given now, if it received sufficient supply. “We have followed a strict strategy to vaccinate people by creating priority groups. As of today, 26 lakh people belonging to different high-risk and high-exposure groups have been vaccinated in the state,” he added.

The department’s figures suggest that Hyderabad has the highest number of vaccinated people. Of the 22,30,655 people vaccinated in the state capital, 19,19,321 have received their first dose. Narayanpet district, where only 8,752 people have been administered both doses, stands at the bottom of the list.

Rao said the health department will prioritize people who are yet to receive their first jabs. Around 40 lakh shots have been given in the 18-44 age group, while 23 lakh jabs have been administered in the above-60 category. 36.97 lakh doses have been given to those between 45 and 60 years of age.

The state government has decided to launch a special vaccination drive for all teaching and non-teaching staff of government and private schools and colleges. The drive will also focus on vaccinating workers and employees at hostels under all welfare departments of the state government. Rao said they could walk into their nearest government vaccination centre and get themselves inoculated without online registration.

On Friday, Telangana detected 1,061 new Covid-19 cases and reported 11 related deaths. At present, there are 15,524 active cases while the cumulative caseload stands at 6,18,837. The state has a recovery rate of 96.9 per cent.